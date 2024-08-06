2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has revealed plans to integrate several youth players into the first team for the 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with the club’s media team on August 5, Coach Ogum expressed his confidence that some of the teenagers from the youth team have the potential to outperform current first-team players if given the opportunity.

“The goal of this project is to ensure a smooth transition of these young players into the first team,” Coach Ogum explained.

“We will register some of these boys and, as the league progresses, we will give them a chance to experience it. Our aim is to assess their potential and, when appropriate, allow them to train with the first team and play when possible.”

Coach Ogum is optimistic that these youth players will challenge established first-team members and contribute positively to the squad's overall performance.

Following a season without silverware, Asante Kotoko is determined to secure at least one trophy in the upcoming season, with a renewed focus on integrating emerging talent into their squad.