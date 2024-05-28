1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has showered praise on striker Steven Dese Mukwala for his stellar performance in the Porcupine Warriors' 2-0 victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The highly anticipated clash, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, saw Kotoko secure another impressive win over their fierce rivals, further solidifying their dominance in the Super Clash encounters this season.

Mukwala, the Ugandan international, emerged as the hero of the match, single-handedly sealing victory for Kotoko with two well-taken goals.

He opened the scoring just nine minutes into the game, displaying excellent composure as he converted a long pass into a goal past Hearts' goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia.

The striker then showcased his finishing prowess once again in injury time, capitalizing on a counter-attack to score his 14th goal of the season.

With a deft touch and precise shot, Mukwala found the back of the net, securing the victory for Kotoko.

During the post-match press conference, Dr. Ogum commended Mukwala's exceptional performance, emphasizing his resilience and execution on the field, especially following Kotoko’s recent setback against Berekum Chelsea.

"Steve [Mukwala] made it so beautiful. As I said before the game, I engaged him and I think he has lived up to the task. It’s good for us. I’m even short of words," remarked Dr. Ogum, visibly pleased with his striker's contribution.

The triumph has propelled Kotoko to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, injecting much-needed momentum into their campaign as they seek to climb higher up the table.

With their sights set on future fixtures, Kotoko will rely on Mukwala's form to continue their ascent in the league standings and finish the season on a high note.