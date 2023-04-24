2 hours ago

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale was impressed with his side's display against Aduana Stars on Sunday despite their slow start.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fell behind in the first half after Isaac Mintah gave Aduana Stars the lead after a cross from former player Emmanuel Gyamfi from the left flank.

The reigning champions pulled parity before halftime as Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala with his 11th goal of the season.

Kotoko sealed the win after a brilliant solo striker from Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zeze to seal all three points and breath some life into their faltering title hopes.

Speaking after the game the stand-in Kotoko coach admitted that his side started slowly but they grew into the game and had the win.

"I will say the players reacted very quickly though we started slowly."

"Technically we were doing everything right but individually Augustine wasn't able to defend Gyamfi well so we conceded an early goal but the players were able to come back quickly and equalize. In fact they did everything we asked them to do at training."

"We have some little mistakes that we have to go back and correct but what we needed was the three maximum points and we had it."

Asante Kotoko are fourth on the league log but they are five points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars

The reds will next travel to Accra to face struggling Great Olympics in the next round of GPL matches.