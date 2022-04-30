3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has named a 21 man squad for the club's trip to Sogakope to face WAFA in their match day 27 game.

It is two matches without a win for Asante Kotoko something which has rarely happened this season in the Ghana Premier League.

But the reds will play against WAFA without the service of influential defensive midfielder Richard Boadu who will be missing the game.

The combative midfielder has been ruled out through suspension after getting himself booked in Kotoko's last game against Legon Cities.

Already defensive midfielder Justice Blay has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not play any part in the league which means youngster Sheriff Mohammed who is versatile will slot in that position today against WAFA.

Already Kotoko are without club captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who is out with a long term injury and will also be without regular left back Imoro Ibrahim.

Asante Kotoko despite the two defeats have a healthy seven point lead over second placed Bechem United with 52 points with 8 matches to end the season.

WAFA will host the reds this afternoon at 3pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Below is Kotoko’s full squad for their game against WAFA