3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has acknowledged the difficulty of their upcoming match against Karela United, marking the beginning of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

In a recent interview with the Porcupine Warriors' media team, Coach Ogum reflected on last season's performances against Karela United, where his team suffered a loss and managed a draw.

He emphasized the importance of thorough preparation to secure a positive result in the upcoming match.

“We will start the season by going to Tamale, and as you said, last season they took four points out of the six.

So, the upcoming game is going to be very significant, especially as it's our first match of the season,” Coach Ogum remarked. “We need to be very prepared and make sure we get there and get the job done.”

Following a trophyless season, Asante Kotoko are determined to make a strong comeback.

The club has bolstered its squad with new signings during the off-season, aiming to contend for all available trophies in the new campaign.