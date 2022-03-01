27 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has won the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the second time this season.

Coach Ogum who won the November edition of the monthly awards, lead his team to an unbeaten ran throughout January.

Out of five matches played, Asante Kotoko won four matches and drew one.

With his sides impressive record, Coach Ogum beat off competition from Umar Abdul Rabi of Medeama SC, Karela FC’s Bismark Kobby Mensah and Coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United.

Coach Narteh Ogum will receive a 43 inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited