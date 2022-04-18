3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has berated his defender Patrick Asmah for the needless tackle that led to RTU's penalty.

According the Kotoko gaffer the penalty could have been avoided had his player decided not to go in for the tackle.

The defeat was shocking as Kotoko have been in good form whiles RTU are battling relegation.

"If you look at the penalty we conceded, it was not necessary, I mean the tackle from Patrick Asmah was not necessary," Prosper Narteh told StarTimes.

"And if you look at the way Danlad [Ibrahim] also came out, it was not necessary because [Samuel] Appiah was with him so once you had a defender with an attacker, yours was to keep your line of movement in line with the ball.

"So that if he misses you can react and if he gets the ball and makes a shot across, you will be able to save it."

"But I think he was trying to think faster ahead of the two players and rather interns of his movement, he was late and the RTU player was first to the ball."

With one of RTU's forays into the Kotoko box Stephen Badu Dankwah was felled in the penalty box by Patrick Asmah and the home side were awarded a penalty.

Ronald Frimpong stepped up and converted to give the struggling RTU the openining goal.

The first ended 1-0 in favour of the host but there was more drama in the second half where two more goals were scored.

RTU added the second goal in the 73rd minute with Hearts of Oak loanee Victor Aidoo the scorer.

Rhe porcupine warriors were awarded a penalty of their own which was converted by Frank Mbellla Etouga for his 17th goal of the season.