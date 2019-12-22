36 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko clinched the President's Cup for the umpteenth time after coming from behind to beat familiar foe Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a replay of the President's Cup after the abortive one initially in September the game finally came off.

The Phobians opened the scores from the spot in the 37th minute of the game after Kotoko's Empem Dacosta was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Striker Kofi Kordzi grabbed the ball and sent goalkeeper Kwame Baah the wrong way to give the phobians the lead in the first half.

Patrick Yeboah who had a hand in all Kotoko goals curled one in which deflected off Hearts midfielder Aminu Alhassan to level the scores just before halftime.

Naby Keita headed in what proved the winner in the 64th minute after an inviting cross from Patrick Yeboah from the left flank to give Kotoko another President's Cup title.

Deep into the game Hearts of Oak's Robert Addo was sent out for two yellow cards after scything down Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Porcupine Warriors entered this fixture with an enviable record of being the record-holders of the President Cup with five trophies but with the win they have extended it to six President's Cup titles followed by Hearts of Oak who have won it four times since its inception in 2003.