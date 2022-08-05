47 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the permanent departure of rampaging left back Ibrahim Imoro.

He joins Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman for a reported transfer fee of $410,000.

"Imoro Ibrahim has today completed a permanent transfer to Al Hilal of Sudan, ending his stay with us. Everyone at Asante Kotoko would like to thank Imoro for his contribution to our success and wish him the very best."

The left-back has agreed on terms with Al Hilal Omdurman and will cash out $10,000 per month whiles there.

Ibrahim Imoro played 28 matches for Kotoko scoring two goals and providing 8 assists as he helped the porcupine warriors win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

He is part of the Black Galaxies team that defeated Benin in the preliminary stage and is expected to feature against Nigeria in the final qualifying match.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decimated the squad that won the league title for them last season as most key players have been sold.

He joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Karela United in 2019 and helped the club win the league title last season.