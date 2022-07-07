1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have confirmed that their Brazilian play maker Fabio Gama has departed the club.

This follows the expiration of his two year contract he signed with the club in October, 2020.

Kotoko opened talks with the nimble footed playmaker but both parties were unable to reach an agreement seeing the Brazilian midfielder move on.

The reds confirmed the departure of the 29 year old Brazilian player who was adored by the club with a message on their twitter handle.

"Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract. He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made."

He helped Asante Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title for the 25th time this season.

Fabio Gama made 20 appearances in the Ghana Premier League failed to score but made two assists in an injury ravaged campaign.

The 29-year-old is set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club.

