Kumasi Asante Kotoko is considering choosing one of three venues to play their home games following the decision by the National Sports Authority and the Sports Ministry to undertake renovation works on the facility.

The Club has been forced to look at alternative home venues where they can play their home matches and as such are considering three venues namely Obuasi, Bechem and Cape Coast grounds for their games.

This was revealed by the club's General Manager Yves Gyimbibi Coker in an interview with Light Fm.

"We are considering Obuasi, Bechem, Cape Coast stadiums respectively but each comes with it's challenges including traveling and economic factors".

"How influential can these stadiums be for us to ascertain all the debts we have incurred in the past weeks, how the supporters will troop to watch the games, so we are still considering many factors in arriving at a very good decision that will help the course of the club. We have a lot to do within these few weeks ahead of us." he concluded.

Background

Construction work has started at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the proposed host venue for Ghana's 63rd Independence day anniversary celebration.

The Baba Yara Stadium also serve as the home grounds of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and King Faisal football club as both teams will find another grounds for their home games.

The renovation project will see the stadium’s damaged seats replaced, reconstructing of the Tartan Track, regrass the pitch and other works to give the facility the needed facelift.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the ongoing renovation works has been given to Coupbay Ghana Limited who renovated the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2018 AWCON to be staged successfully in Accra. will complete the stadium in October this year.