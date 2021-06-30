37 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been handed a five year ban from all football related activities by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is a shareholder of beleaguered Division One League side Phar Rangers who not too long ago wrote to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to make the team defunct and withdraw from all GFA organized competitions.

The team quickly rescinded their decision and wrote to the GFA but the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA have slapped the club with a five year ban from football for the next five years for their misconduct.

Also all shareholders and directors of the club have also been handed a five year ban from football with immediate effect meaning Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah who is a share holder of the club must now step down and serve a five year ban.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed CEO of Asante Kotoko last year on a three year mandate and has only spent a season with the club.