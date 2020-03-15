2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be without right full back Christopher Nettey in their match day 15 clash against gritty Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The defender was not part of the traveling party as Kotoko made their way to Accra for the game as a precaution to an injury suffered.

Nettey sustained an injury during the match day 14 clash against Elmina Sharks last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium and is now awaiting results of a scan.

The injury will rule him out and is set for a short spell on the sidelines as he recuperates from the injury suffered and he will be replaced in the Kotoko line by veteran Augustine Sefah who replaced him on Thursday.

Nettey has been an ever present for Kotoko making 12 appearances in the Ghana Premier Leadue aside suspension.

Kotoko will on Monday take on Victorien Adebayor inspired Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.