20 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier side Rainbow Stars 3-1 in a mid season friendly game played this morning at the Adako Jackie training grounds.

It forms part of matches that is been used by the technical team to keep fit and also fine tune the squad ahead of the resumption of the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

Patrick Asmah opened the scores for the porcupine warriors on the 14ty minute after curling home a free kick on the edge of the box to make it 1-0 for Kotoko.

Four minutes after the opener Augustine Okrah scored a delightful goal after picking a pass from outside the penalty box going on a mazy run and deftly side footing the ball into the yawning net beyond the reach of the goalie to make it 2-0 for Kotoko.

Kotoko went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The Kotoko technical team did rung some changes as a lot of new faces were introduced into the game in the second half with Felix Annan and Richard Senanu being handed game time.

New striker Andy Kumi made it 3-0 for Kotoko in the 65th minute before late in the game Rainbow Stars reduced the deficit with a console goal in the 89th minute.

Kotoko starting XI:

Baah, Frimpong, Asmah, Wahab, Habib, Mudasiru, Gyamfi, Anabila, Okrah, Keita, Adomako,