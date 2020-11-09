1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko right full back Christopher Nettey has been handed a late call-up by the coach C.K Akonnor for Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sudan.

The 22 year old right full back has been handed a late call up with most of the players in the initial 23 man squad expected to miss the tie either through injury or their clubs unwillingness to release them for the game due to coronavirus fears.

Columbus Crew for instance are reluctant to release Ghanaian full back Harrison Afful for the double tie against Sudan.

Nettey is the latest player to receive a call-up after Prince Adu Kwabena, Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Attamah Larweh and Afriyie Acquah were all handed late call-ups.

The Black Stars will play Sudan in a double header with the encounter set for 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast stadium before playing same opponents in the reverse fixture some five days later in Omdurman.

Ghana currently lie top of Group C with six points after wins of Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.

The former Great Olympics player joined Kotoko from lower tier side Attram De Visser Academy last season and has been very impressive.