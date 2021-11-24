2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier side Kenpong Football Academy in a friendly match played on Wednesday afternoon.

The reds engaged the Academy side in a friendly game at the Atonsu Astro Turf Park and handed them a 5-0 defeat as they prepare for Karela United.

Kotoko will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United in their Ghana Premier League match day five clash.

It was an opportunity to give some game time to some fringe players at the club to impress the gaffer as goals from Dickson Afoakwa, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Mbella Etouga, Mbella Etouga and Stephen Amankona gave Kotoko the big win.

The reds face a stern test on Sunday when they face Karela United at a grounds they won last season and would want to continue their perfect run.

KOTOKO STARTING LINE UP:

22. Kwame Baah 24. Samuel Appiah 2. Augustine Agyapong 25. Maxwell Agyemang 17. Charles Owusu 26. Sheriff Mohammed 6. Emmanuel Keyekeh 29. Stephen Amankona 13. Clinton Opoku 7. Evans Adomako 27. Solomon Sarfo Taylor