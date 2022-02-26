4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have denied reports that they have signed former Togolese captain, Manchester City and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.

News went viral on some media outlets that the porcupine warriors have agreed a deal to sign the former Real Madrid striker.

Communications Director of the club, David Obeng Nyarko has rubbished the reports of Kotoko signing Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Kotoko spokesperson replied to a tweet claiming that the reds have signed the 2008 Africa Footballer of the Year.

Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has been without a club since July 2020 after the expiration of his contract with Paraguayan side Olimpia Asuncion.

The well traveled Emmanuel Adebayor has played for a lot of clubs across Europe for the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Kayserispor, İstanbul Başakşehir, AS Monaco and Metz among others.

