1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Abass Mohammed, has lamented over his treatment at Kotoko, which has resulted the Red Porcupines being punished by the GFA Player Status Committee.

The defender petitioned the PSC after his contract was abruptly canceled and says the club’s unilateral decision to terminate the contract was "disrespectful".

He says he petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee (PSC) because he wanted fairness.

Abass in an interview on Happy FM stated that he had to be chasing officials of the club around to even find out if he was still in their plans ahead of the season.

Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on why he reported Asante Kotoko to the GFA, he said, “Is not about the money, I love to play football. I wanted to be free so I can join any club of my choice.

“The main reason why I took Kotoko to the Player Status Committee is because I wanted them to be fair to me. They didn’t treat me well and wanted fairness and the truth”.

“I took them there for the truth to be out, it wasn’t about the money”

Asante Kotoko have been handed a one-period registration ban by the GFA and also fined GHC 10,000 for abusive conduct after the Player Status Committee ruled on the petition from former player Abass Mohammed.

Kotoko have been given a short period to pay all monies and arrears owed Abass Mohammed.