37 minutes ago

The head coach of lower-tier side Benab FC, Abu Adams says that Asante Kotoko has the name but does not play any better football.

Asante Kotoko, who have nine FA Cup titles to their credit lock horns with lower tier side Benab FC at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

According to the coach, his young players will give Kotoko a good run for their money as he expects his side to win.

"Kotoko has the name but does not play any better football recently.We have young quality players who have the energy and the Kotoko players must prepare to run a lot.

I have the confidence we will beat them because this is not the first time." he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV

The League Champions have yet to win a game in 2023 following four straight draws against Aduana FC, Accra Great Olympics, Tamale City and Bibiani Gold Stars since the beginning of the new year.

The Porcupine Warriors are expected to field a strong team against the Division Two side as Coach Seydou Zerbo works around the clock to turn things around in their quest for the double.