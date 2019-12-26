54 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a trip to Asante Akim Agogo with a friendly game against lower tier side Pacific Heroes.

The porcupine warriors paraded what looked like a second string side with most of the players that featured against Hearts of Oak given a respite.

It consisted of players who many believe are fighting for their lives at Asante Kotoko as recalled Augustine Sefah,under performing striker George Abege featured and once agian drew blanks.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko dominated the game for large spells but could not carve open the resolute lower tier side's defence with the game ending goalless.

Asante Kotoko will open their premier league season against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.