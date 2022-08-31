2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko rounded up their pre-season in Sudan with a face-saving draw against Al Ahli Khartoum on Wednesday morning at the Al Hilal Stadium- Omdurman.

It was a behind-close-doors friendly match that the two sides engaged in before the Ghana champions head back home on Thursday.

The match ended 1-1 as Kotoko rallied back from a goal down to level the scores in their last practice match in Sudan.

Kotoko conceded the first goal before late in the game forward Dickson Afoakwa grabbed the equalizer for Kotoko in the 85th minute.

Kotoko will face RC Kadiogo in the first preliminary game of the CAF Champions League in Ivory Coast on 9th September.