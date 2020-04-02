52 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko refused to sell Star man Sogne Yecouba after FIFA Intermediary Yussif Chibsa requested for 20 percentage of the deal, General Manager of Asante Nana Cooker has revealed.

The porcupine warriors have had to face an undesirable situation after watching Yecouba's contract run out, walking out as free agent.

Yussif Chibsah had disclosed that Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko rejected a $50,000 deal for star forward Sogne Yacouba, confirming that the Burkinabe attacker has joined his outfit, Club Consult Limited, a FIFA intermediary that deals with the transfer of players.

But following the expiration of the player's contract on Thursday April 2, the General manager has come out with the Club's side of the story.

"Asante kotoko rejected $50,000 for Songne Yacouba transfer because Yusif Chibsah demanded for 20% of the deal," Nana Coker on Ashh FM.

The decision to demand 20 percent has been criticised by follow fifa Intermediary and President of Nkoranza Warriors Leslie Kuku Bartels .

In an Interview with Ash FM, Bartels questioned the legitimacy behind Chibsa's demand for that percentage.

"I'm very surprise Yusif Chibsah is entitled to 20% of kwame Bonsu's deal," he said.

"Any FIFA Intermediary is entitled of 3% in any player transfer.

"If Yusif Chibsah is entitled of 20% of the deal, then it is against the rules and Regulations of FIFA Intermediary."

Chibsah however denied accusation that he forced Sogne Yacouba to reject a new deal from Asante Kotoko following long negotiations with the club.

Yacouba, 28, joined Asante Kotoko in 2018 and quickly became fans favorite with a blossoming outings for the club.

The former Stade Malian playmaker lost his form due to injuries and later fell out with the club management due to contractual issues.

He made five appearances for Kotoko in their 14 league games of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season and failed to register a goal or assist in those five games and missed a penalty against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.