Kumasi Asante Kotoko have renewed their partnership with leading indigenous oil marketing company Ghana Oil Company (GOIL).

This follows the expiration of their previous agreement which expired somewhere last August.

The club is yet to divulge the full details of the contract but the oil company will provide the club with fuel and an unspecified amount of money every month.

Goil has its logo emblazoned at the base of the back of the Asante Kotoko jersey as part of giving the company mileage.

A statement from the club read "We have just renewed our sponsorship deal with Ghana's biggest oil marketing firm, GOIL Company Limited"

The oil marketing company have been in partnership with the Premier League giant since 2017 and it seem to be growing stronger.