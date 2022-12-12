1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have extended their partnership agreement with fintech firm Zeepay Ghana limited according to reports.

The reds signed the agreement with the tech giants last year for a reported fee of GHC1 million for a period of just one year.

With the contract close to expiring, the two parties have decided to extend their marriage with the reds due to receive a mammoth GHc1.5million.

The two sides have been impressed with the strides they have garnered or made in the past year since their initial agreement was announced.

It means Asante Kotoko will still have Zeepay emblazoned on the front of their jerseys and also the company's logo on their pitch panels during match days.

Kotoko has started preparations for the return of the Ghana Premier League as they played out a goalless draw on Sunday with Tano Bofoakwa.

Asante Kotoko is currently sitting 3rd on the GPL log with 14 points after eight matches.

Zeepay is the fastest growing wholly Ghanaian-owned fin-tech in Ghana focusing on digital rails to connect digital assets such as mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, Bank Accounts and Digital tokens to International Money Transfer Operators, Payments, Subscriptions, International Airtime and Refugee payments.