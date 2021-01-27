1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have caused the arrest of a yet to be named supporter of the club who was spotted wearing a fake Errea replica jersey.

The supporter was picked up by the Police last Sunday during Kotoko's 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the match day 10 clash.

Kotoko were kitted by Strike but when new CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah took over that deal was terminated and replaced with a lucrative one from Italian kit manufacturers Errea.

The club were expecting the replica shirts to have arrived by now but as at now the replica jerseys are not yet on the market but a fan was spotted wearing a fake Errea replica jersey.

In the past ambush marketers have hugely benefitted from the club by producing fake club replica jerseys and paraphernalia but this administration has warned fans and producers of these fake jerseys that they will come at them if they tried it.

"The attention of the Management of Asante Kotoko has been drawn to unauthorised and illegal production and marketing of its Errea replica jerseys by unknown persons. Any persons found wearing or selling the pirated jerseys would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

"We entreat supporters not to patronize the said pirated jerseys as they do not emanate from Errea Sports S.p. A; the only authorized entity mandated to produce replica jerseys for the Club

"The original replica jerseys for the Club would be available for purchase on or before 30th January 2021. A notice shall be circulated to the public indicating the availability of the jerseys and the sales outlets as soon as they are ready.”

The suspect is in the grips of the Police as investigations continues.