1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have finally settled the mammoth debt of $240,000 owed Tunisian giants Esperance for the illegal signing of striker Emmanuel Clottey in 2015.

Fifa ordered Kotoko to make full payment of $180,000 to the Tunisian side with regards to monies owed Esperance for signing Emmanuel Clottey while he had a valid contract with them in 2015.

Kotoko were also required to pay $45,000 as interest accrued from the initial ruling since they failed to pay the money while also paying $15,000 as legal fees to the committee that sat on the case.

The Kumasi based club in turn paid $30,000 to Esperance as the Tunisian side owed Kotoko $150,000 as transfer fee of their former midfielder Kwame Bonsu as both parties had agreed to waive off the $45,000 accrued interest.

Kotoko had until 17th May to have settled the debt or face a ban on national and International transfers.

Spokesperson for the club, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah tells Kotoko Express App that both clubs have written to FIFA to officially inform it of the settlement.

“Dr Kwame Kyei has paid the amounts due Esperance and FIFA in the Emmanuel Clottey issue," he confirmed.

"Thirty thousand ($30,000) US Dollars go to Esperance as an addition to the $150,000 owed Kotoko for the transfer of Kwame Bonsu.

"The Executive Chairman also paid $15, 000 to FIFA. We are grateful to Dr. Kyei and also to Ashford Tetteh Oku of Close Marking Consult for the smooth closure of this case.”