Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC have been crowned champions of the maiden African Soccer Fantasy Club knockout competition after beating sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak SC on Saturday.

The competition was organized by African Soccer Zone was in a poll format on Social media network Facebook for fans of various clubs to vote for their teams with the aim of determining which club in Africa has the best online support.

The competition brought together 64 African clubs including Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Simba FC, Yanga, Medeama, Orlando Pirates, Kano Pillars, Kaizer Chiefs, Enyimba among others to compete in the unprecedented online competition.

More than 21,300 persons voted in the final which was between Asante Kotoko and their bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko edged Hearts by garnering 56% of the votes while Hearts of Oak could only manage 44% after 24 hours of polls in a hotly contested competition.

It is now evident that the porcupine warriors have as many supporters online as they usually have filling the stadiums than their rivals.

