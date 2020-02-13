38 minutes ago

In the last few days there have been a lot of talk about Asante Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey, his agent and Asante Kotoko about contract details.

Apparently there are some disagreements about the amount of money to be paid by Asante Kotoko to the player's parent club before the deal can be made permanent.

Christopher Nettey's parent club De Visser Academy had an agreement with Asante Kotoko Sporting Club to sign a loan deal with an option to make it permanent if he (player) impresses after week 6 in the Ghana Premier League

It was agreed at the said meeting which Nana Coker, Asante Kotoko's General Manager insist Godwin Attram was not present that a permanent deal for three years will cost the club $35,000 with a signing on fee of GH25,000 per year.

Kotoko's General Manager Yves Coker has been explaining with the situation with the players looks like to Kumasi based Metro Fm.

“I don’t believe Godwin Attram will say he transferred Nettey to Kotoko in Dollars and we are saying the deal was in cedis,the negotiations was done between Kotoko and some group from Holland(some white men)We never negotiated a deal with Godwin Attram even thou he is the one in charge of the team here in Ghana,everything was done in dollars”he added.

He further adds that the player's camp initially wanted a loan deal as there was a foreign contract in the offing but Kotoko rejected it and settled for a permanent deal.

“At the beginning they proposed a loan deal because they thought the boy had a deal outside so we should take him on loan and take 30 percent of the deal when he’s transferred but we(Kotoko)rejected it and bargained and the actual fee was reduced to $35,000 dollars “ he concluded.