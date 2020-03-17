52 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have decided to hand their players a two week break following the suspension of football activities in the country amid the coronavirus scare.

The Kumasi based side were due to honour their match day 15 clash against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium but on Sunday night the government of Ghana placed a ban on all public gatherings and social activities including football, church service, funeral observation among others.

?s=20

This forced the GFA to temporarily issue a suspension of the Ghana Premier League until further notice.

Background

In a televised address on Sunday evening, the President says as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 all public, social, sporting gatherings have been banned with immediate effect for at least four weeks.

Also all schools from the basic to tertiary have been closed down with immediate effect with the exception of B.EC.E and WASSCE candidates.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of the Coronavirus.