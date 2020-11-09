53 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have handed the club's iconic number 10 jersey to Brazilian import Fabio Dos Santos Gama.

He is expected to give the Kotoko faithfuls a taste of Brazilian skill, thrill and football artistry with his cultured left foot.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko completed the signing of the Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer before transfer deadline day on October 31st.

The midfielder has signed a two year contract with the Ghana Premier League giants ahead of the new season.

Gama ,28, has been without a club since March this after leaving Swedish side Jönköping Södra where he played 33 matches for the Swedish elite division scoring three goals while providing two assists.

The left footed central midfielder has in the past played for EC Bahia, Botafogo, Serrano Ba,Itabaina SE ,ABC FC among others all in his native Brazil.

In Sweden he also played for Värnamo in 2019 before joining Jönköping Södra a year later.

The Ribeira do Pombal born Brazilian is a central midfielder by trade but can also play as a center forward and a left winger too.