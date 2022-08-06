2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has secured the future of their number one goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, with the youngster signing a contract extension with the club.

His contract with the reds was due to expire in December 2022 but our sources have confirmed that the 19-year-old goalie has signed a new one-year contract.

The young shot-stopper after several loan spells away from the reds has now established himself as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

Since the exit of Razak Abalora to Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol, the former Ghana U-20 star has stepped up with aplomb.

Danlad Ibrahim kept 12 clean sheets in 20 games for the club conceding just 12 goals with the club and having the meanest defence.

The club had to ward off interest from several clubs at the start of the season in their young goalkeeper as at the time he was on the fringes of the first team but fast forward he is indispensable.

Danlad Ibrahim has worked his way up from the U-17, and U-20 and now is the number one choice goalkeeper for the Black Galaxies.

The highly-rated teenager was named the best goalkeeper when Ghana won the Africa U20 Championship last year in Mauritania.

The Kotoko goalie kept clean sheets in the 2022CHAN qualifier game against Benin where Ghana won 4-0 on aggregate.

He has also had invitations to the mainstream Black Stars although he is yet to be handed an appearance.

The Kotoko goalkeeper has recently been linked with moves to Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman.