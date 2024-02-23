2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has raised eyebrows over what he perceives as a discrepancy in the treatment of local and foreign players within the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, particularly highlighting the case of Lawrence Ati-Zigi's recent struggles.

Ati-Zigi's performance post-AFCON 2023 has been under scrutiny, with the goalkeeper conceding 10 goals in five games.

Speaking to Nationalist TV, Ibrahim highlighted the challenges faced by local goalkeepers, emphasizing the harsh criticism and perceived unfair treatment that often hampers their progress.

"If Ati-Zigi were a local goalkeeper, his recent form would likely have resulted in him losing his place in the Black Stars," Ibrahim stated, pointing out Ati-Zigi's string of poor performances post-AFCON.

Drawing from personal experience at Asante Kotoko, Ibrahim detailed instances where he felt unfairly treated, resulting in the loss of his starting position.

"It all started after the World Cup," Ibrahim recalled, attributing his decline in playing time to factors beyond performance.

He further elaborated on the impact of unjust criticism, stating that local goalkeepers often find their mistakes magnified, leading to diminished playing time and missed opportunities.

Expressing hope for change, Ibrahim called for a fairer assessment and equal opportunities for local goalkeepers to thrive and contribute effectively to the Black Stars.

Despite facing setbacks, Ibrahim remains optimistic about his future prospects, aiming to reclaim his spot in the national team.

However, he acknowledges the intense competition for the number-one goalkeeper position and understands the need to work diligently to regain his place.