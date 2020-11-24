3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko second choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah has sent a get well soon message to injured number one and captain Felix Annan.

Despite the perception from outside the club that there is fierce rivalry between the pair, the two players get along very well and Baah has sent a message of support to his injury stricken colleague.

"Get well soon brother You know I got your back Come back stronger than before

@van_felix12 I gotch ya bro" he tweeted

The Kotoko captain had been out of the team for about ten months with Kwame Baah preferred to him by coach Maxwell Konadu but has started this season as the number one till this unfortunate injury.

Felix Annan was injured late into the game with Berekum Chelsea after colliding with striker Stephen Sarfo in the 87th minute and had to be stretchered off for his understudy Kwame Baah to keep the post.

Annan was in super form making saves to keep Kwame Opoku's 18th minute strike at least whiles he was on the pitch till he was substituted before Chelsea equalized with the last kick of the ball.

Annan remains a huge doubt as Kotoko is set to take on Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary round qualifier of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

However the full extent of the injury remains unclear as the club is yet to make any announcement.

?s=20