5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante goalie Emmanuel Osei Kwame has been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after undergoing a surgery on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko goalie Osei Kwame has gone under the knife to repair a ligament tear in his right foot.

The procedure was undertaken at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Trauma and Orthopedic center.

Osei Kwame is one of three goalkeepers aside Felix Annan and Kwame Baah on the books of Kotoko for the 2019/2020 football season.

Due to his anterior cruciate ligament injury, the player was sidelined from the Kotoko team neither playing in the league nor the MTN FA Cup before the COVID-19 induced suspension.

"Following a successful operation at KATH on Wednesday, goalie Emmanuel Osei Kwame has now been discharged and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Dr. Konadu Yeboah (pictured 1st from right) and our medical team. " the club announced on twitter.

