1 hour ago

Goalkeeper for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Danlad Ibrahim has celebrated his birthday with a kind gesture to the Kwadaso Edwenase Special School.

The young Kotoko goalkeeper turned 19 years on Thursday 2, December and decided to mark that special day with the donation.

Danlad who is yet to play a single game for Asante Kotoko this season present soft drinks, biscuits, bags of rice, cooking oil among other things.

He enjoyed a productive loan spell with city neighbours King Faisal last season as he helped the club survice relegation.

Despite pushing for a way out of Kotoko due to lack of opportunities the young goalie stayed at the club.

Danlad Ibrahim helped the Black Satellites win the CAF and WAFU U-20 championship in Mauritania and Benin respectively.

He also earned a call up to the Black Stars although he is yet to play a single minute for the senior side.