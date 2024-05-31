2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has expressed his gratitude and eagerness to repay the trust placed in him by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

Following his call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Asare shared his excitement and appreciation in an interview with Kotoko media.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10. Asare, the only Ghana Premier League player named in the 26-man squad, is determined to prove his worth.

"We have good goalkeepers. For me to be called to the national team and also receive such compliments from the coach is a great achievement, and I’m truly happy," Asare said.

"To represent my country is a dream come true. Moving forward, I have to do my best and repay the coach’s trust in me."

This season, Asare has made 17 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors, having secured the starting spot from veteran Danlad Ibrahim.

The former Accra Lions player is eager to showcase his skills and contribute to the national team's success.