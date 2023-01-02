18 minutes ago

League leaders Aduana FC were held 0-0 by Champions Asante Kotoko on Matchday 10 of the betPawa Premier League at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game buoyed by their 2-0 victory against the Ogya lads last season and would be disappointed for not being able to win the three points this time.

Coach Samuel Fabin was forced to make an early substitution in the 12th minute as Justus Torsutsey hobbled off and was replaced by Solomon Adomako.

Stephen Anokye Badu got a bright chance to put Aduana FC ahead but his free kick was saved by Asante Kotoko shot stopper Frederick Asare in the 16th minute mark.

Despite their struggle in the opening minutes of the match, Asante Kotoko later gathered momentum and started troubling Aduana FC but both teams failed to score as the first half ended 0-0 in a high intensity encounter.

Back from the break, the League leaders had a perfect start this time – knocking on the door of the home side looking for the opening goal. Serge Zeze had a good run as he curled home a beautiful free kick from the area but his effort was neatly dealt with by the backline of Aduana FC.

Frederick Asare was later called to duty in the 73rd minute as he pulled a brilliant save to keep Asante Kotoko in the game - the goalkeeper saved Solomon Aboagye’s close effort.

The two top clubs went into the game hoping to secure a win to keep their title aspirations unscathed but neither side could get on the scoresheet at the end of the game.

Aduana FC remains top of the Ghana Premier League table with Asante Kotoko staying in second place.