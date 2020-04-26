5 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian international, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has said that his former club Asante Kotoko were wrong to write to Kazakhstani side FK Shakhter demanding for solidarity fee on the transfer of Gideon Baah insisting that the Ghanaian club had no right to do so.

Asante Kotoko wrote to FK Shakhter Karagandy demanding payment of solidarity fee for former player Gideon Baah.

The 28-year-old joined the Kazakhstan outfit this year on a free transfer after exhausting his spell at Finnish side FC Honka.

Yussif Chibsah, a fast growing FIFA intermediary and a former Kotoko player insists his former side were wrong in this case.

Speaking to online portal FMIG, Chibsah explained that there can only be solidarity fee when there is a transfer fee which is not the case in the Gideon Baah transfer.

“In this situation Asante Kotoko has no right to write to club demanding for the solidarity fee on Gideon Baah’s transfer hence it’s a very bad move by Asante Kotoko,” he said.

“The foremost thing to consider before any claim of solidarity fee is that there should be a transfer fee but, in the case of Gideon Baah, he went on a free transfer.

“Supposing there was a transfer fee which validates a solidarity fee, Asante Kotoko would have been right to write to the club demanding for the solidarity fee” he added.