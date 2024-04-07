5 hours ago

In a highly anticipated clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko battled it out in a thrilling encounter that ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

Bechem United welcomed back goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari and Cameroonian import Gabriel Yenlep, while Francis Twene and Clinton Duodu made their return from injury, providing a significant boost to the home side.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko saw the return of Danlad Ibrahim in goal and youngster Rocky Dwamena, although Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze was sidelined with injury.

The Porcupine Warriors started brightly, with Kalo Ouattara posing a threat with a long-range effort early on, but goalkeeper Haruna Dari was equal to the task.

Bechem United had their chances as well, with Emmanuel Annor forcing a save from Danlad Ibrahim with a powerful strike, only to see it turned away for a corner.

A controversial moment arose when Bechem United were initially awarded a penalty, only for referee Imoro Osman to reverse his decision after consulting with his assistants, leaving both teams deadlocked at halftime.

The second half saw both teams settle into a rhythm, but clear-cut opportunities were scarce. Baba Yahaya came closest for Bechem United with an effort that grazed the post, while Emmanuel Abban tested Danlad Ibrahim with a well-struck shot for the Hunters.

Despite the efforts from both sides, neither could find the breakthrough, and the match ended in a stalemate, extending Bechem United's winless run and halting Kotoko's four-game losing streak.

The draw leaves Bechem United still searching for a victory, while Kotoko will be relieved to have halted their slide, although they remain winless in their last five matches.