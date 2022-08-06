27 minutes ago

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has disclosed that Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have officially written to his side to inquire about the availability of striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The Great Olympics chief says that the player has told them that he does not want to play for any Ghana Premier League side if he leaves Great Olympics.

He made this known in an interview with Abusua FM's Nana Kwame Kissi.

"Kotoko wrote to us about the availability of Maxwell Abbey Quaye, but the player told us he doesn't want to play in the Ghana Premier League again if he leaves Olympics."

The reds are primed for a lot of departures with the future of top marksman, Frank Mbella Etouga in a lot of doubt.

Mbella who was the top score for the club last season with 21 goals as they won their 25th Ghana Premier League title has been linked with a move to Italian side Udinese.

The 24-year-old striker scored 10 goals in 27 matches last season while providing two assists.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.