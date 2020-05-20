46 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey says the current Hearts of Oak team is way too inferior to their Kotoko counterparts.

In his days with the phobians, Allotey and has teammates were always a thorn in the flesh of Asante Kotoko recording the famous 4-1 scoreline in the early 2000's.

Charles Allotey was among the victorious Hearts squad of the early 2000's who won multiple league titles,CAF Champions League title, CAF Super Cup among others.

Asante Kotoko recently have been having the beatings of Accra Hearts of Oak in matches with the porcupine warriors winning their last league encounter 2-1.

''Asante Kotoko has quality players than Hearts of Oak. The current crop of players at Kotoko are better than those at Hearts of Oak,'' Allotey told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Charles Allottey now coaches third tier side Shalom FC in Cape Coast and has been very quiet since retirement.

The former Hearts of Oak player was instrumental in the Ghana U-17 team that won the 1995 World U-17 tournament in Ecuador.