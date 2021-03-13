1 hour ago

It appears Kumasi Asante Kotoko are not in the running for King Faisal's crown jewel Kwame Peprah as the bank roller of the club Alhaji Gruzah says only two local clubs have officially written to his outfit for their player.

Kotoko have been linked to Kwame Peprah ever since they sold their top scorer Kwame Opoku to Algerian side USM Algiers.

The President of King Faisal Alhaji Gruzah has confirmed that Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are the only clubs who have officially written to them to express interest in his player.

Peprah has been a shinning light for King Faisal in an otherwise dire season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League scoring 9 league goals in 17 matches for King Faisal.

“Hearts and Dreams FC officially wrote to us requesting for negotiations to open for Kwame Peprah. But, for Kotoko, there has been nothing officials from them," Grusah told Accra based Peace FM.

"As a result, we have discussed our expectations regarding the transfer of the player. Very soon we will announce where Peprah would be playing next season,” he added.

Local media reports have linked Asante Kotoko with the striker as they bid to replace Kwame Opoku with the King Faisal talisman.