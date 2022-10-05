2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has accused both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak of killing the government's support for Ghanaian teams participating in CAF inter-club competitions.

He says that the two giant clubs were handed monies from the revolving fund as loans but failed to repay leading to the collapse of the fund.

According to the former GFA boss, the fund was to help alleviate clubs from the huge financial burden that they normally incur going to Africa but it was to be prepared as it was a loan and not for gratis.

The former Wa All Stars owner revealed that in 2006, the government set up a fund to support clubs participating in Africa that reached the group stages of the competition with the agreement that the money will be refunded when CAF makes payment to the clubs.

“That year, King Faisal, Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak competed in Africa. Kotoko and Hearts both made it to the group stages of the competition and accessed the money but refused to pay back the loan, collapsing the fund in the process,” he said in an interview with Kings TV.

Clubs have endured a lot of financial distress when playing in Africa with Kotoko CEO recently calling for the government's support.