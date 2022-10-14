9 hours ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe has accused Hearts and Kotoko of being their own nemesis in CAF inter-club competitions.

He says that the non-performance of these two giants is because of the internal policies these two sides embark on.

According to the Former GFA veep, these two sides normally press the self-destruct button themselves even before playing in African competitions.

“The most prominent reasons why our clubs especially Kotoko and Hearts fail in the Africa club competitions is that the team that qualifies them for Africa mostly dismantled by the clubs themselves before the start of the competition,” Fred Pappoe told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“Typical example is what Hearts did. You can’t sack Samuel Boadu with a week to Africa without appointing a new head coach, who does that? Kotoko also sold most of their players and when you do that, definitely you will be kicked out,” He said.

The phobians sacked their head coach Samuel Boadu a week before playing AS Real Bamako while Kotoko sold most of the players that won them the league title.

Hearts was the last team to win a continental title beating Kotoko to lift the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.

The rainbow club is the only Ghanaian side left in Africa after Kotoko crushed out of the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak too on the verge of elimination