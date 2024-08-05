3 hours ago

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has assured fans that the termination of the contract of defender Mohammed Nurudeen does not come with any sporting or financial penalties.

"The IMC would like to assure our supporters that the club will not suffer any financial or sporting penalties due to this decision and wishes Nurudeen the best for the future," the club stated in a notice on Sunday, August 4.

Asante Kotoko announced that it has mutually parted ways with Mohammed Nurudeen on Sunday.

In the notice, the club explained that the IMC took the decision because the player insisted on practising as a nurse alongside playing for Asante Kotoko.

“Asante Kotoko has agreed to mutually part ways with defender Mohammed Nurudeen. The club entered into a three-year employment agreement with Nurudeen before the commencement of the 2023/24 football season.

However, management notes that Nurudeen also has a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practising enrolled nurse.

The club explored all possible options to convince him to focus on his football career, but Nurudeen remained committed to his career in nursing,” the club said.

It further explained, “In light of this, an emergency meeting was convened on Sunday, August 4, 2024, where the Interim Management Committee (IMC) agreed to part ways with the player in the best interest of both parties.

This decision was made to maintain the cohesion the team is building for the new season.”

Nurudeen, who joined Asante Kotoko in August 2023, had quickly established himself as a key player for the club despite their overall poor performance last season.