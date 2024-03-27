3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has rubbished reports of an imminent dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum following his side's poor form recently.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the club has refuted rumours circulating about the imminent dismissal of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum following a series of disappointing results.

Despite guiding the Porcupine Warriors to victory in the Ghana Premier League title during the 2021/22 season, Ogum has faced challenges in his second tenure with the team.

After a promising third-place finish at the end of the first round, Kotoko's performance has seen a sharp decline, marked by five losses in six matches during the second half of the season, matching their poorest-ever run in 14 years.

The club, in a statement on its official website, has given its backing to the former University lecturer.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains at post, contrary to speculations about his imminent dismissal.

The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation.

It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes.

FULL CLUB STATEMENT BELOW:

In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach.

We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times.

We also thank you for all the concerns raised as well as your contributions, for which the IMC will give it the needed consideration. In the meantime, we all must unite and have absolute trust in our coaches to reclaim the stride with which we ended the first round.