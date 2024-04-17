5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, led by their esteemed patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is poised to convene an urgent meeting on Thursday, April 18th, to tackle pressing issues confronting the club.

The gathering will bring together key stakeholders, including players, the technical team, the interim management committee, and representatives of the supporters' group.

The decision to call for the meeting stems from growing apprehensions surrounding Kotoko's recent performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The team's struggles on the field have sparked unrest among fans, culminating in a disruptive incident during a training session at the Adako Jachie Training grounds, where supporters called for the resignation of Coach Prosper Ogum and his staff.

With just one win in their last 10 games, including eight losses and one draw, Kotoko's recent form has fallen short of expectations.

This downturn contrasts sharply with the club's illustrious history, marked by 24 league titles and a tradition of excellence in domestic competitions.

In response to the mounting discontent and the team's underwhelming results, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is taking proactive measures to address the situation.

The emergency meeting aims to foster unity among stakeholders and devise actionable strategies to guide Kotoko back to their winning ways.

The club's loyal supporters are eagerly anticipating the outcomes of the meeting, hopeful that it will mark a pivotal moment in Kotoko's journey as they strive to reclaim their position at the summit of the Ghana Premier League.