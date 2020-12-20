4 hours ago

Life after Maxwell Konadu begins thus after at the Dawu Theater of Dreams as Kumasi Asante Kotoko begin to pick up the pieces after a false start in their last four matches.

With the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith has been made the interim coach and will this afternoon take charge of his first game for the club.

The interim coach has immediately rung some changes in the starting XI with Razak Abalora immediately replacing Kwame Baah who was seen as a favourite of the former coach.

Christopeher Nettey maintains his place at right full back with Imoro Ibrahim also playing at left back.

In central defence, Wahab Adams replaces Abdul Ganiyu as he partners Habib Mohammed.

In the midfield birthday boy Kwame Adom Frimpong partners Latif Anabila as Emmanuel Keyekeh is dropped in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The attacking trio are Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Gyamfi and William Opoku Mensah with Kwame Opoku leading the line.

KOTOKO STARTING XI AGAINST DREAMS FC:

Razak Abarola

Christopher Nettey

Imoro Ibrahim

Habib Mohammed

Wahab Adams

Adom Frimpong

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Latif Anabila

Kwame Opoku

William Opoku Mensah

Patrick Asmah