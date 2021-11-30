3 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah has sounded a note of caution to Asante Kotoko that the club is bigger than any individual person.

The club has seen relative peace with results on the pitch going according to plan but has urged all persons in charge of the club to realize than its an institution.

Herbert Mensah a former Kotoko CEO has urged all stakeholders of the club to unite in order to guarantee success.

The Rugby chairman made this remarks in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"Kotoko is bigger than every individual, every time there's a dispute or people are annoyed or there are factions, what people fail to realize is that Kotoko is bigger than everyone else."

"I still stand by it that Kotoko will win the league with unity, also I think Kotoko is the best prepared team and stronger than all the other clubs. If you love Kotoko support Kotoko not individuals." He ended