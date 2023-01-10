1 hour ago

His excellence the Vice President of the republic of Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur Middle right is Alhaji Raji President of Ghana league board left is Opoku Ntsi CEO of Asante Kotoko during the 1st July 2015 Republic day celebration Presidential Cup which is played between Accra Hearts of Oak v Kumasi Asante Kotoko ©Christian Thompson/BackpagePix

Former Asante Kotoko player and General Manager Opoku Nti has availed himself to the club on any day if he is called upon to serve in any capacity by the club owner or the management.

The legendary former player played for the club from 1980-1985 and helped in winning Kotoko's second CAF Champions League title.

He scored the match-winner when Kotoko defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in Kumasi to win their second CAF Champions League title in 1983.

According to Opoku Nti he is a boyhood Asante Kotoko fan as the club is in his blood and is ready to serve whenever the call comes.

“I was born into Kotoko and started watching their games at the age of 6,” the 1983 France Football African Footballer of the Year runner-up told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.

“I am ever ready to serve the club in any position they will offer me because I love the club and it is within my blood.

“So anytime the call is given, either by The KING or management, I am ever ready.”

The club legend was appointed in an acting capacity as the General Manager of Kotoko in 2013 after Dr KK Sarpong stepped down as Executive Chairman but was removed in 2016.